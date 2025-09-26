CM Orders Urgent Repair Of Drainage System, Roads Of Karachi
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, directed immediate repair and reconstruction of Karachi’s damaged internal roads, alongside the installation of proper drainage systems to prevent future deterioration.
The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Jam Khan Shoro, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad.
The chief minister expressed concern over the widespread damage caused to inner roads during recent monsoon rains, noting that poor drainage infrastructure had worsened the problem. He instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and town administrations to prepare schemes under the supervision of the Local Government Department for rehabilitation works. “Every damaged road must either be repaired or completely reconstructed, and no scheme will be approved without a parallel drainage plan,” he said.
The chief minister also linked better road infrastructure to improved urban mobility, economic activity, and citizen welfare. “Karachi is the country’s economic backbone; its infrastructure must reflect this reality,” he added.
Mayor Karachi briefed the meeting that a survey of broken KMC roads was underway, while the provincial local government minister said that town administrations had also been tasked with conducting their own road surveys. Once completed, the schemes will be submitted for CM’s approval.
Shah also directed the Local Government Department to intensify cleanliness operations across the city, stressing that better sanitation and road conditions were essential for Karachi’s livability. “We cannot allow rainwater stagnation or overflowing sewage to undermine our development efforts,” he remarked.
The chief minister noted that lessons must be learned from past monsoon seasons, and proactive measures, including durable road construction, coordinated drainage networks, and timely municipal services, were the only way forward.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
ADX to launch Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women MPAs delegation meets Governor KP51 seconds ago
-
Two brothers killed, one injured in Mardan shooting52 seconds ago
-
CM orders urgent repair of drainage system, roads of Karachi53 seconds ago
-
Wildlife authority operation against illegal hunting in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
UNOCHA pledges support for flood-hit areas11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu reviews development projects21 minutes ago
-
UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism31 minutes ago
-
PRCS Chairperson meets Norwegian Red Cross President to enhance global humanitarian action31 minutes ago
-
Experts for addressing policy inconsistencies, transparency and inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft In ..41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visited FATA University41 minutes ago
-
Integrated plan inked to facilitate talented AJK Jaraal Rajput students41 minutes ago
-
One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi41 minutes ago