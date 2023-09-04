CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project for inspection

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III project, here on Monday.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) accompanied him during the visit.

The CM reviewed the ongoing construction work during an aerial inspection of the over 8-kilometre ring road stretch and gave instructions to the secretary C&W regarding the project's timely completion. He noted that the public would benefit from improved transportation facilities as the project would be completed by the end of this year.