CM oversees progress of Qurban Lines police residences project

The construction project for police residences in Qurban Lines has gained momentum, reaching its final stages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The construction project for police residences in Qurban Lines has gained momentum, reaching its final stages.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the police apartments, meticulously inspecting the finishing touches, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The CM emphasized the removal of defects and stressed the importance of ensuring high quality in the apartment finishing work. Chief Minister Naqvi also directed the implementation of beautiful lawns and landscaping on the vacant land surrounding the apartments.

During his inspection, Chief Minister Naqvi underscored the need for attention to detail in tiles, woodwork, ceiling, and paint, urging the swift completion of the apartment construction. IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar provided a briefing on the project, highlighting the construction of 24 apartments in a 6-storey building for the police in Qurban Lines.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, and relevant officials were also present during the inspection.