CM, PA Speaker, Minister discuss budget strategy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held an important meeting in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday in the chamber of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

On this occasion, the proceedings of the budget meeting so far were reviewed and a strategy was worked out for the approval of the budget.

The chief minister and the speaker appreciated the efforts of Raja Basharat in enacting record legislation in the present era and hoped that more principle legislation would be enacted in the coming years in the large interest of the people of province.

Raja Basharat briefed the chief minister that research cells were being set up in the Punjab Assembly and at the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department to streamline the legislative process and provide guidance to the members of the Assembly in this regard.