CM Participate In Ceremony At BISE Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday visited the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar Board, accompanied by Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, and other officials.
During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed gymnasium at the Peshawar Board, which has been built at a cost of PKR 160 million.
The gymnasium is equipped with various sports facilities, including boxing, karate, taekwondo, table tennis, bodybuilding, fitness gym, and wrestling.
This state-of-the-art facility will benefit students, teachers, staff, and the local community. It will also host competitions between various colleges and boards.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister attended the prize distribution ceremony for the All Pakistan Inter-Boards Girls Cricket and Tennis Competitions.
The competitions, which began on November 9, concluded today, November 13.
Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various boards from across the country participated.
In the tennis competition, five boards—Lahore, Mardan, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore competed. Lahore Board secured the first position, Mardan Board came second while Peshawar Board and PBTE Lahore shared third place.
In the cricket competition, a total of 10 teams participated, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Peshawar, and Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore. Lahore Board’s team claimed the first position, while Peshawar Board’s team secured second place.
The Chief Minister awarded trophies, shields, and cash prizes to the top-performing teams. He also announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 for each participating team in recognition of their efforts.
