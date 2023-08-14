CM participates in main event celebrating Independence Day

The main event celebrating the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan took place at Huzuri Bagh here on Monday, witnessing a remarkable turnout of participants, notably children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The main event celebrating the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan took place at Huzuri Bagh here on Monday, witnessing a remarkable turnout of participants, notably children.

The venue was adorned in the patriotic hues of green and white, setting a fitting ambiance for the occasion. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi graced the ceremony with his presence.

Mohsin Naqvi engaged with disciplined scouts on the steps of Badshahi Mosque, capturing moments in photographs and expressing his appreciation. He extended his warmth towards boys and girls attired in traditional Kashmiri, Chitrali, and other regional outfits, engaging in friendly interactions.

A group of male and female students melodiously presented "Es Parcham k Saey Talay Hum Aik Hain" and other national anthems.

The event was enriched by the soulful performance of violinist Najat Ali, who mesmerized the audience with the tune of "Ae Mere Pak Watan.

" Special children contributed by singing "Chand Roshan, Chamkata Sitara Rahe." In a touching display of empathy, the CM left his seat to approach the children, individually showing his compassion.

Responding swiftly to a woman's plea for her children's thrombocytopenia treatment under government sponsorship, the CM promptly directed staff to liaise with the Health Minister.

Engaging with the event's participants, Mohsin Naqvi went among the crowd, shaking hands and expressing his gratitude. He also took the opportunity to meet and express appreciation to the Consul Generals of Iran and the United States for attending.

Mohsin Naqvi extended his greetings to the enclave of secretaries and officers, sharing handshakes as a gesture of camaraderie.

The ceremony culminated with children and students waving the green crescent flag, a symbol of unity and patriotism, in their hands.