CM Parvez Elahi directs to start Rawalpindi Ring Road, Expressway projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed the relevant authorities to start Rawalpindi Ring Road and Expressway projects at the earliest.

He presided over a meeting on Monday which reviewed Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai projects.

Parvez Elahi said that during the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road saving and transparency of government funds should be kept in mind whereas comfort of people should not be ignored at all.

He said the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai projects should be started keeping in mind the rules and regulations.

The chief minister said that more roads would be constructed to overcome traffic related problems of people of Rawalpindi.

He said that a suggestion regarding construction of houses for those whose homes will be affected due to the project would be reviewed.

The CM said the incumbent government was taking steps to provide clean drinking water projectsto people of Rawalpindi and Murree, adding that Nullah Lai Expressway would be constructed at Rs 46 billioninstead of Rs 110 billion.