CM Parvez Elahi Gives Approval For Journalists Colony Phase 2 In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday accorded approval to allocate land for the Journalists Colony Phase 2 in Lahore.

The chief minister announced it during a meeting with President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Rana Muhammad Azeem, who met him at the CM office.

The CM granted approval to allocate 700-kanal land for the Lahore Press Club Housing Scheme Phase 2 and said the phase 2 would be built in the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) area.

The CM said that earlier he had announced Journalists Housing Colony Phase 2 comprising 500-kanal land in the Ashiana Housing Scheme. But due to shortage of land, now he had granted approval for allocating land for phase 2 in the RUDA area.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the dream of all journalists of having their own home would be fulfilled.

The Lahore Press Club staff members would also be given 5-marla plots each and the deceased as well as disabled journalists not having membership of the press club would also be given 5-marla plots each in the Journalists Housing Colony phase 2, he added.

Plots would also be allocated for the families of deceased journalists in phase-2, he said and promised to resolve the issue of B Block affectees. He added that they would be given their right at the earliest.

The CM said that he had already issued directions to the police to launch indiscriminate crackdown on the land- grabbers in the Journalists Colony Harbanspura.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azeem thanked CM Parvez Elahi for granting approval to allocate 700-kanal land for the Journalists Colony Phase 2.

The PFUJ general secretary said that journalists would always remember the welfare steps of CM Parvez Elahi for well-being of journalists, adding that the Chief Minister had won hearts of journalist community by increasing the area of phase 2 from 500 kanals to 700 kanals of land.

Azam Chaudhry said that historic steps of CM Parvez Elahi for welfare of journalists could never be forgotten. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority Zafar Nasrullah, DG LDA Amir Khan, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present.

