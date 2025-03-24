CM pays early morning visit to Lahore, inspects cleanliness, healthcare facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted a surprise early morning visit to various parts of Lahore to review the city’s cleanliness and sanitation under the “Suthra Punjab” campaign, here on Monday.

The CM inspected roads, markets, and public spaces, personally assessing the effectiveness of the ongoing cleanliness drive.

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed the sanitation conditions on roads and expressed her determination to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the city’s residents. Later, the CM made a surprise visit to the Harbanspura Field Hospital to examine the medical facilities and healthcare services available to the public.

She personally checked the stock and quality of medicines and ensured that essential medical supplies were adequately available for patients.

While at the hospital, CM Maryam Nawaz interacted with patients, inquiring about the quality of medical care and services they were receiving. She emphasized the importance of providing efficient and accessible healthcare to all citizens and assured that the Punjab government remains committed to improving public health facilities.

The CM expressed her resolve to maintaining cleanliness in Lahore and ensuring top-quality healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab.