CM pays glowing tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid glowing tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri Muslims on July 13,1931.

In his message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day observed on July 13, the Chief Minister said Kashmiri 'muazzans' sacrificed their lives while facing the forces led by Dogra dynasty on that dark day of the history in 1931.

He said the Dogra dynasty committed atrocities against innocent people of the valley, and the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are still facing brutalities of the forces even after the passage of several decades.

"We are standing with the oppressed people of Kashmir (IIOJK) on the martyrs' day, the Chief Minister said and added, "On this day we salute the freedom struggle being carried out with bravery by the oppressed Kashmiri people".