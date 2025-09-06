CM pays glowing tribute to martyrs,Ghazis

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the officers,soldiers,martyrs, and Ghazis of the Pakistan Army,saying that the entire nation salutes their courage and sacrifices.

In her message on Defence Day,the CM said that in the battle for justice,the Pakistan Army has demonstrated unmatched strength and secured a place of honor among the comity of nations by establishing superiority over the enemy. The CM emphasized that the brave sons of the soil who guard the borders and defend the territorial sovereignty of the homeland were the pride of the nation.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces have proven that wars are not won with weapons alone but with faith,courage and conviction. “By the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, today’s Pakistan is stronger,resilient and invincible,”she remarked.

She added that Pakistan,as a nuclear power,stands more confident than ever with its people united and steadfast in supporting the armed forces in every hour of trial and aggression.