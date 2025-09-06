CM Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs,Ghazis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the officers,soldiers,martyrs, and Ghazis of the Pakistan Army,saying that the entire nation salutes their courage and sacrifices.
In her message on Defence Day,the CM said that in the battle for justice,the Pakistan Army has demonstrated unmatched strength and secured a place of honor among the comity of nations by establishing superiority over the enemy. The CM emphasized that the brave sons of the soil who guard the borders and defend the territorial sovereignty of the homeland were the pride of the nation.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces have proven that wars are not won with weapons alone but with faith,courage and conviction. “By the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, today’s Pakistan is stronger,resilient and invincible,”she remarked.
She added that Pakistan,as a nuclear power,stands more confident than ever with its people united and steadfast in supporting the armed forces in every hour of trial and aggression.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
September 6: a historic day of courage and bravery, when nation made Pakistan invincible: Mohsin Naq ..14 seconds ago
-
PERA force recovers 27,000 maunds wheat from hoarders16 seconds ago
-
Urban flooding eased in Gujrat through disposal system10 minutes ago
-
APHC greets Pakistan on Defense Day, pays tribute to 1965 war heroes10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister to announce relief package for flood victims soon:Minister30 minutes ago
-
SA Speaker visits Sukkur Barrage, briefed on flood situation, reviews rescue and relief measures30 minutes ago
-
Gandapur congratulates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, urges adherence to Prophet's teachings30 minutes ago
-
Over 80 villages inundated in Bahawalpur30 minutes ago
-
Influencer Nadeem Mubarak served notice in online gambling app case40 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 evacuated in Bahawalpur40 minutes ago
-
Defense day a reminder of Nation's unity, Resilience: Rana Mashhood50 minutes ago
-
Following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) key to success: CM50 minutes ago