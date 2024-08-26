CM pays homage to Data Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid homage to Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajwairi (R.A), commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, for his remarkable religious and spiritual services.

In her words of respect for the religious and spiritual services of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on his 981st Urs, the CM said that he spread the message of love, respect, peace and tolerance.

The CM expressed her satisfaction over the administrative and security arrangements for the Urs. She directed authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the hospitality of devotees attending the Urs, and directed to continuously monitor the security arrangements.

“Pilgrims coming to the Urs are our guests and they must be treated with love,” she said and added that pilgrims and devotees should be offered Langar with love and respect.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that best discipline should be ensured to avoid rush on Sabils. She directed wardens and officers on duty to take necessary measures for the smooth flow of traffic during the Urs.