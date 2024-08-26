Open Menu

CM Pays Homage To Data Sahib

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CM pays homage to Data Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid homage to Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajwairi (R.A), commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, for his remarkable religious and spiritual services.

In her words of respect for the religious and spiritual services of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh on his 981st Urs, the CM said that he spread the message of love, respect, peace and tolerance.

The CM expressed her satisfaction over the administrative and security arrangements for the Urs. She directed authorities concerned to take all possible measures for the hospitality of devotees attending the Urs, and directed to continuously monitor the security arrangements.

“Pilgrims coming to the Urs are our guests and they must be treated with love,” she said and added that pilgrims and devotees should be offered Langar with love and respect.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that best discipline should be ensured to avoid rush on Sabils. She directed wardens and officers on duty to take necessary measures for the smooth flow of traffic during the Urs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Traffic All Best Love

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

48 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

48 minutes ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

48 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

60 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

60 minutes ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

60 minutes ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

1 hour ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

1 hour ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

1 hour ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

1 hour ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan