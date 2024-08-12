CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Sunday paid tribute to Lieutenant Aziz Mehmood Malik, who embraced martyrdom in a clash with militants in the Tirah Valley.

The unforgettable sacrifices of security forces for the safety of the country and nation can never be forgotten.

In a statement, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that brave individuals like the martyred Lieutenant Aziz Mehmood Malik are the pride of the nation.

He fought valiantly against the militant terrorists, sending four of them to hell before attaining martyrdom.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the war against terrorism is not just the responsibility of the security forces, but this war for every citizen of the country.

Everyone must play their part in this fight by standing on the front lines to rid the country of all forms of terrorism, and send a clear message to the terrorists that the people of Pakistan stand united with security forces, he urged.

The Chief Minister prayed for the elevation of Lieutenant Aziz Mehmood Malik's rank in jannah and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

