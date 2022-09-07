CM pays homage to Pak army martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while paying homage to the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces, said that the forces are guardian of the geographical boundaries of the country.

Addressing a gathering at Jamia Ashrafia, he said that the religious scholars are the protectors of the country's ideological borders, it is very important that everyone should play its role for peace in the country.

The 1965 war is a wonderful chapter in the defense history of Pakistan, he said, adding, the Indian aggression on February 2019 was given a befitting response by the Pakistan Air Force and India was not only repulsed but also forced to flee back.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan have always given a befitting reply to the enemy and added, "The martyrs who laid down their lives for the defense of the country are our pride.

Today the whole nation expresses complete solidarity with the martyrs and their families." Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the Punjab government has made the oath of 'Khatm-e-Nabuwwat' (Peace Be Upon Him) in the marriage certificate as mandatory.

The Chief Minister said that Allah Almighty has given the opportunity to do many things with regard to the Holy Quran, from the establishment of the Quran board to making the Quran recitation and translation mandatory at educational institutions.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced a mandatory break for Zuhr prayers in the government offices from 1 to 2 pm.