CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minhas on his 50th Martyrdom Day

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday paid rich tribute to Rashid Minhas, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot officer on his 50th martyrdom anniversary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday paid rich tribute to Rashid Minhas, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot officer on his 50th martyrdom anniversary.

He said the whole nation is proud of the courage and bravery of Rashid Minhas Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom at the age of 20 years.

The Chief Minister In his message, on the occasion of the 50th Martyrdom Day of Rashid Minhas while paying rich tribute said that Rashid Minhas Shaheed preferred to sacrifice his life for the sake of the country.

He made history of bravery and loyalty by sacrificing his life for his beloved homeland said Mahmood Khan and added that the nation pays homage and salutes this proud son who sacrificed his life for the sake of the country and the nation.

The martyrdom of Rashid Minhas is a shining chapter in the great traditions of Pakistan Air Force for national defense.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was born on February 17, 1951 and embraced Shahadat on August 20, 1971 and he was the only PAF youngest officer pilot to have received the highest valour award, the Nishan-e-Haider.

During the routine training mission in August 1971, P/Off. Minhas attempted to gain control of his jet trainer when his superior officer Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman was trying to defect to India to join Liberation war of Bangladesh and deliberately commandeer his plane that crashed near the Thatta District, Sindh in Pakistan.