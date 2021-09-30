CM pays surprise visit to inspect Gulab Devi underpass

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to inspect under-construction Gulab Devi underpass here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to inspect under-construction Gulab Devi underpass here.

Director General LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the project.

In order to redress the peoples' problems, he directed to complete the Gulab Devi underpass project at the earliest. He said construction of Gulab Devi underpass will provide relief to the people. He directed to complete all traffic related projects at the earliest.

The CM lauded the efforts of DG LDA and his team.

He also inquired the contractor about the project.

DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar apprised the CM about Gulab Devi hospital and Lahore bridge projects.

The CM was informed that Gulab Devi underpass and Lahore bridge projects will be completed at a cost of Rs.1.75 billion. As per estimates,148000 vehicles would pass through this underpass daily and will save fuel of Rs.420 million.

Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar, Commissioner and DC Lahore and authorities concerned of Police, Nespak and other departments were also present.