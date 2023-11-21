Open Menu

CM Pays Surprise Visit To LRH, Directs Resolution Of Patients' Problems

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

CM pays surprise visit to LRH, directs resolution of patients' problems

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Faqir Abad area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Faqir Abad area of Peshawar.

During his visit to LRH, the chief minister met with patients and enquired about their health.

He also met with the attendants of patients and enquired about the treatment facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

The chief minister was accompanied by caretaker provincial ministers Engineer Ahmed Jan, Engineer Amir Nadeem Durrani, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair and CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah visited different sections of the hospital including General OPD, Surgical Wards and Medical Units where he listened to the complaints of the attendants of patients and directed the hospital administration to immediately redress their complaints.

He further directed them to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines and said that all available resources should be utilized for the better treatment of patients.

Later on, the chief minister during his visit to Faqeer Abad, expressed grave concerns over the poor cleanliness maintenance of Faqeer Abad canal and ordered an inquiry against the responsible ones.

Immediately after the visit, the chief minister convened an emergency meeting of the relevant authorities to discuss the matter. He expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the canals and directed the concerned provincial minister and administrative secretary to personally monitor the maintenance activities of the canals, adding that all the ministers and administrative secretaries will carry out field visits to monitor the matters and activities related to their respective departments/sectors.

He made it clear that any negligence or mismanagement to this effect would not be tolerated. "I will also review the performance of provincial departments by visiting the field regularly", he remarked and added that all the administrative secretaries should fix all such issues beforehand; if any negligence or deficiency is found during his visit, the concerned administrative secretary will be responsible for it.

He also directed that quality of work in the maintenance and development works of canals be ensured in all respects; Syed Arshad Hussain Shah maintained and made it clear that inefficiency or corrupt practice on the part of any official would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CCTV cameras are to be installed at the offices of the irrigation department and directed the quarters concerned to immediately initiate work on the digitization of the irrigation department.

The chief minister directed the officials of the irrigation department to work out a comprehensive desilting plan for canals across the province and make an effective arrangement to dispose off the waste at suitable places on time during the desilting of the canal to avoid environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Visit Reading All

Recent Stories

PPP chairman to participate in foundation day rall ..

PPP chairman to participate in foundation day rally: Jogezai

6 minutes ago
 Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway co ..

Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway corruption scam

6 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day vi ..

Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day visit

6 minutes ago
 SC grants one-week time to Pervaiz Musharraf's law ..

SC grants one-week time to Pervaiz Musharraf's lawyer to take instructions

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks arguments on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks arguments on Nawaz's appeals in NAB referen ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi in ..

Pakistan to provide all-out facilities to Saudi investors: Caretaker Minister fo ..

12 minutes ago
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul H ..

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq approves Rs15 billion for c ..

12 minutes ago
 No compromise made on standard of constant develop ..

No compromise made on standard of constant development projects: Provincial Secr ..

12 minutes ago
 Campaign against illegal profiteering, over 4k sho ..

Campaign against illegal profiteering, over 4k shops fined Rs 16.1 million

6 minutes ago
 Preserving Pakistan's cultural identity in era of ..

Preserving Pakistan's cultural identity in era of globalization, call to action

6 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification for jail trial of PTI c ..

IHC dismisses notification for jail trial of PTI chairman

6 minutes ago
 Tandoor Association ended protest after negotiatio ..

Tandoor Association ended protest after negotiation with DC Quetta

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan