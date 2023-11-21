CM pays surprise visit to LRH, directs resolution of patients' problems

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Faqir Abad area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Faqir Abad area of Peshawar.

During his visit to LRH, the chief minister met with patients and enquired about their health.

He also met with the attendants of patients and enquired about the treatment facilities being provided to patients in the hospital.

The chief minister was accompanied by caretaker provincial ministers Engineer Ahmed Jan, Engineer Amir Nadeem Durrani, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair and CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah visited different sections of the hospital including General OPD, Surgical Wards and Medical Units where he listened to the complaints of the attendants of patients and directed the hospital administration to immediately redress their complaints.

He further directed them to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines and said that all available resources should be utilized for the better treatment of patients.

Later on, the chief minister during his visit to Faqeer Abad, expressed grave concerns over the poor cleanliness maintenance of Faqeer Abad canal and ordered an inquiry against the responsible ones.

Immediately after the visit, the chief minister convened an emergency meeting of the relevant authorities to discuss the matter. He expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the canals and directed the concerned provincial minister and administrative secretary to personally monitor the maintenance activities of the canals, adding that all the ministers and administrative secretaries will carry out field visits to monitor the matters and activities related to their respective departments/sectors.

He made it clear that any negligence or mismanagement to this effect would not be tolerated. "I will also review the performance of provincial departments by visiting the field regularly", he remarked and added that all the administrative secretaries should fix all such issues beforehand; if any negligence or deficiency is found during his visit, the concerned administrative secretary will be responsible for it.

He also directed that quality of work in the maintenance and development works of canals be ensured in all respects; Syed Arshad Hussain Shah maintained and made it clear that inefficiency or corrupt practice on the part of any official would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CCTV cameras are to be installed at the offices of the irrigation department and directed the quarters concerned to immediately initiate work on the digitization of the irrigation department.

The chief minister directed the officials of the irrigation department to work out a comprehensive desilting plan for canals across the province and make an effective arrangement to dispose off the waste at suitable places on time during the desilting of the canal to avoid environmental pollution.