UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Surprise Visit To Mian Mir Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 09:15 PM

CM pays surprise visit to Mian Mir Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid a surprise visit to Government Mian Mir Hospital without any protocol, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid a surprise visit to Government Mian Mir Hospital without any protocol, here on Monday.

The hospital administration was unaware of the visit and Medical Superintendent (MS) reached after the arrival of the CM.

The CM visited various wards to review the facilities being provided to the patients. He checked sanitation arrangements and directed to further improve the cleanliness. He also checked attendance of doctors, and paramedics, and inspected the beds meant for patients on ventilators.

The chief minister said that the government was providing free medicine to every patient who came into an emergency. The supply of free medicine to patients should continue in Govt. Mian Mir Hospital too, he added.

He asserted that due to rush of patients, it was necessary to add more beds to this hospital. He asked for a plan to redesign the hospital building as four-storey and said that the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics would be met. A qualified staff would be given on a priority basis for ventilator beds, he added.

Doctors should treat patients with compassion as a sweet word could remove half of the patient's illness, he said and added that all patients should be provided with the best treatment facilities. "I am reviewing the health sector reform programme and will ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities" he concluded.

He also visited Hazrat Mian Mir's shrine, laid a wreath and prayed for the country's peace, stability and prosperity.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Punjab Visit All Government Best

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup tables

Football: World Cup tables

40 seconds ago
 Global Media Coalition Urges US to End Prosecution ..

Global Media Coalition Urges US to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Assange ..

45 seconds ago
 Irish regulator fines Meta 265 mn euros over data ..

Irish regulator fines Meta 265 mn euros over data breach

3 minutes ago
 Eight civilians dead as Somalia hotel siege ends: ..

Eight civilians dead as Somalia hotel siege ends: police

3 minutes ago
 Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris ..

Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris Olympics

3 minutes ago
 Honduras Sends Military Police to Border Areas to ..

Honduras Sends Military Police to Border Areas to Fight Gang Crime

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.