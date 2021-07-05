UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Pays Surprise Visit To PIC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

CM pays surprise visit to PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) without any protocol, on Sunday.

He reached the hospital without any prior intimation and inquired from the attendants of the patients about treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

He inquired after the patients in the emergency ward and inspected the facilities being extended to the patients regarding treatment.

The chief minister said that there would be no compromise on the provision of the best treatment facilities to the patients in the hospitals, adding that all resources would be utilized to make emergency wards better.

He also issued necessary instructions to the hospital administration.

He warned that he will continue to pay surprise visits and inspecting the healthcare facilitiesin hospitals.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Sunday All From Best Usman Buzdar Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

3 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

4 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

6 hours ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.