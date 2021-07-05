CM pays surprise visit to PIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) without any protocol, on Sunday.

He reached the hospital without any prior intimation and inquired from the attendants of the patients about treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

He inquired after the patients in the emergency ward and inspected the facilities being extended to the patients regarding treatment.

The chief minister said that there would be no compromise on the provision of the best treatment facilities to the patients in the hospitals, adding that all resources would be utilized to make emergency wards better.

He also issued necessary instructions to the hospital administration.

He warned that he will continue to pay surprise visits and inspecting the healthcare facilitiesin hospitals.