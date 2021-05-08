CM pays surprise visit to Swat Distrct

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various public places in Swat distrct including Kanju Police Station without any security escort and protocol.

The Chief Minister during his visit checked all the records of the police station, visited its various sections, met the detainees and inquired about the behavior of police.

He also met with the visitors there and got information about their issues.

The Chief Minister directed the incharge of the police station for necessary steps to resolve the issues of the visitors on urgent basis and report to him accordingly.

He directed the police personnel to adopt public friendly behavior with the visitors and the general public so that public confidence on police system could be restored fully.

The Cheif Minister said that police was responsible for the safety of the public adding that it should come upto the expectations of the general public in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, without any security escort and protocol also visited various public places in Swat to take stock of the implementation of government's instructions to provide relief to the public as well as implementation of Corona SOPs.

Talking on this occasion he said that the provincial government was making serious efforts to give maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan adding that the benefits of government's efforts should reach the common man.

He made it clear that local administrations should discharge their responsibilities admirably to give relief to the public and added that action would be taken against the concerned government officials in case of any laxity and negligence to this effect.