CM Pays Surprise Visits To Different Cities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on his return to Lahore from Multan paid surprise visits at Mian Channu, Sahiwal and Okara.

He reviewed cleanliness conditions, law and order situation and steps being taken for eradication of dengue.

The CM also reviewed traffic situation, cleanliness conditions of the city in Mian Channu.The people of Mian Channu were surprised on the sudden arrival of CM Usman Buzdar. "Cleanliness conditions and other administrative matters should be improved in all big and small cities across the province", said Usman Buzdar.

Later, CM Usman Buzdar reached Sahiwal and reviewed cleanliness and other matters of the city. He also reviewed the performance of PHA in Sahiwal expressed satisfaction over its performance.

An emergency meeting was also took place under the chair of Usman Buzdar at Circuit House Sahiwal.

Commissioner Sahiwal Division, RPO and DPO also gave a detailed briefing to the CM. He was also given briefing on dengue control and matters relating to health.

The CM directed during the meeting that staff should remain active and vigilant round the clock in order to completely control dengue threat. He said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. RPO Sahiwal division and DPO Sahiwal also gave a briefing about law and order.

Talking to media persons at Okara, he said that those holding march when arrive, would be seen. "Much has been talked about Maulana and there was no need to talk further" he said.

He said that he would visit Okara again and listen problems of people in detail adding that demand of setting up Trauma Center at Okara would be fulfilled soon.

He said that Punjab government was also in contact with Federal Railways Minister for establishing railway crossing.

CM Usman Buzdar also promised to pay sympathetic consideration to the demands of journalists.

PTI office-bearers and party workers also met with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Civil Rest House.

