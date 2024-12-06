Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute Of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed On His Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CM pays tribute of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.

In her message, the CM said Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed set a great example of courage and bravery, adding that in the 1971 war, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed sacrificed his life while showing courage in Sulemanki.

The CM said that Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed is alive as an example of determination and courage, adding that his passion to defend the country is exemplary. The nation is proud of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and all other soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland, she remarked.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Punjab All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

6 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

15 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

15 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

15 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

15 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

15 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

15 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan