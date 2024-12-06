CM pays tribute of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.

In her message, the CM said Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed set a great example of courage and bravery, adding that in the 1971 war, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed sacrificed his life while showing courage in Sulemanki.

The CM said that Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed is alive as an example of determination and courage, adding that his passion to defend the country is exemplary. The nation is proud of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed and all other soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland, she remarked.