CM pays tribute to 18 martyrs of Kalat terrorist attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to 18 personnel, who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Kalat, lauding their supreme sacrifice.

In her statement, the CM praised the bravery of the martyred youth and extended her deepest condolences to the grieving families.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the sacrifices of these heroes have further strengthened the nation’s resolve to eradicate terrorism. She reaffirmed that the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Army and security forces in the fight against terrorism.

She stated, “Those who lay down their lives for the defence of our homeland are true heroes. Their sacrifice has reinforced our commitment to a future free of terrorism.”