CM Pays Tribute To Ali Geelani
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani on his death anniversary.
In her message, she said, "Syed Ali Geelani will forever be remembered as a symbol of enduring freedom movement.
His audacious leadership in the Kashmir liberation struggle made him a figure of great concern for oppressive forces. History will forever commemorate Syed Ali Geelani's unparalleled dedication to the Kashmir cause."
