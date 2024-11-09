CM Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal’s Legacy On Iqbal Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her Iqbal Day message, paid homage to the contributions of the poet-philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), whose intellectual and poetic works inspired the creation of Pakistan.
The chief minister said that Iqbal's vision continues to hold immense value for the country's progress and unity.
CM Maryam Nawaz described Iqbal’s message for the new generation as one of self-awareness, stressing the importance of introducing young minds to Iqbal’s thoughts and ideals. “It is essential to enlighten our youth with Iqbal’s thoughts,” she said, adding that Iqbal's masterpieces, *Shikwa* and *Jawab-e-Shikwa*, remain timeless contributions to literature in both urdu and Persian. She expressed her desire for 'Kalam-e-Iqbal' to become a more prominent part of Pakistan’s educational curriculum to instill national pride and character.
The chief minister noted, “On Iqbal Day, we pledge to adopt the thoughts of the poet of the East to elevate Pakistan.
” She highlighted that devotion to Iqbal's teachings is the best way to honor his legacy. Reflecting on Iqbal’s role, she said, “Allama Iqbal’s poetry infused a high sense of character and unity within the Muslims of the subcontinent, transforming them into a dynamic and awakened nation.”
She expressed her personal admiration for Iqbal’s verses, particularly his message of compassion, quoting her favorite lines, “May my work be supporting the poor, loving the sick and the weak.” She also shared a prayer for the younger generation: “My God, save me from evil... Be a good guide, guide me on the true path."
The chief minister underscored her government’s commitment to following Iqbal’s principles, particularly in empowering Punjab's peasants and the working class to achieve independence and self-respect.
