UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tribute To Captain Fahad, Martyred Soldiers In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

CM pays tribute to Captain Fahad, martyred soldiers in Balochistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Monday paid tribute to Captain Fahad and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during a clearance operation in Balochistan.

He said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army to rid the country of terrorism will never go in vain. The nation is proud of its martyrs and salutes their great sacrifices, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

54 minutes ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.