CM pays tribute to Captain Fahad, martyred soldiers in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Monday paid tribute to Captain Fahad and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast during a clearance operation in Balochistan.

He said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army to rid the country of terrorism will never go in vain. The nation is proud of its martyrs and salutes their great sacrifices, the CM added.