CM pays tribute to Charing Cross blast martyrs on 6th anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Sunday that martyrs of Charing Cross blast, which occurred six years ago, live in our hearts to date and would live forever as the nation would always remember their great sacrifices.

In his message, he said that today was the day to remember great sacrifices of the brave sons of the homeland.

He remarked that the "Punjab government stands with the heirs of martyrs and we express complete solidarity with them" adding that "the police martyrs are our pride".

The CM paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred DIG Traffic Lahore Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, martyred SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Gondal, other police personnel and acknowledged that they offered immortal sacrifices for a great cause.

Mohsin Raza Naqvi remarked that the nation saluted the great sacrifices of the martyred officers and personnel of the Punjab police.