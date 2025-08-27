Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Distt Admin, Rescue Team For Saving 25 Lives In Shakargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CM pays tribute to distt admin, rescue team for saving 25 lives in Shakargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the district

administration and rescue teams for successfully evacuating 25 people trapped

in floodwaters in Shakargarh.

“Every life is precious. Those who rescued 25 people are national heroes,”

the Chief Minister said while commending the timely and courageous operation.

She congratulated the Shakargarh administration and the rescue personnel

for their swift response that ensured the safe evacuation of all stranded individuals.

CM Maryam Nawaz remarked that while floods were a natural disaster, the

government was determined to protecting people’s lives and property at all

costs. She urged the citizens to exercise caution, avoid riverbanks and stream

passages, and immediately move to safe locations whenever alerted.

