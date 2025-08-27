CM Pays Tribute To Distt Admin, Rescue Team For Saving 25 Lives In Shakargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the district
administration and rescue teams for successfully evacuating 25 people trapped
in floodwaters in Shakargarh.
“Every life is precious. Those who rescued 25 people are national heroes,”
the Chief Minister said while commending the timely and courageous operation.
She congratulated the Shakargarh administration and the rescue personnel
for their swift response that ensured the safe evacuation of all stranded individuals.
CM Maryam Nawaz remarked that while floods were a natural disaster, the
government was determined to protecting people’s lives and property at all
costs. She urged the citizens to exercise caution, avoid riverbanks and stream
passages, and immediately move to safe locations whenever alerted.
