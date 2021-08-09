UrduPoint.com

CM Pays Tribute To Dr Ruth Pfau On 4th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau over her glorious services for eradicating leprosy disease from Pakistan, saying that she selflessly spent her entire life serving the humankind.

In his message on Monday, the CM said leprosy fighter Dr Ruth Pfau set a high example of continuously serving the patients and the credit of eradicating the disease from the country goes to the hard-working and enduring efforts of Dr Ruth Pfau.

In fact, she was a worthy example for the entire world and her services can never be forgotten, added the CM.

