CM Pays Tribute To Female Martyr Flying Officer
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to Marium Mukhtiar, Pakistan’s first female martyred pilot, on her ninth death anniversary.
In her message, she praised martyred pilot's exceptional courage, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to her country. "Marium Mukhtiar proved that the daughters of the nation are second to none in their efforts for the construction and defence of the country," the CM stated.
Recalling Marium's heroic actions, she highlighted the pilot’s selfless sacrifice in preventing her aircraft from crashing into a populated area, thereby saving countless lives. "She set an eternal example of sacrifice," she remarked, emphasising the lasting legacy of such courage.
The CM also pointed out that martyrs like Marium Mukhtiar are a source of pride and inspiration for future generations. "Martyrs remain alive forever in the hearts of their people," she added.
In recognition of the broader role of women in national progress, the CM underscored that women are contributing equally alongside men to every sector, displaying immense talent and commitment. "Every daughter of Pakistan is a source of pride for the country," she affirmed.
The CM said that Marium Mukhtiar's unparalleled sacrifice serves as a shining example of patriotism and selflessness that will continue to inspire the nation for years to come.
