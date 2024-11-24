Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Female Martyr Flying Officer

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM

CM pays tribute to female martyr flying officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to Marium Mukhtiar, Pakistan’s first female martyred pilot, on her ninth death anniversary.

In her message, she praised martyred pilot's exceptional courage, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to her country. "Marium Mukhtiar proved that the daughters of the nation are second to none in their efforts for the construction and defence of the country," the CM stated.

Recalling Marium's heroic actions, she highlighted the pilot’s selfless sacrifice in preventing her aircraft from crashing into a populated area, thereby saving countless lives. "She set an eternal example of sacrifice," she remarked, emphasising the lasting legacy of such courage.

The CM also pointed out that martyrs like Marium Mukhtiar are a source of pride and inspiration for future generations. "Martyrs remain alive forever in the hearts of their people," she added.

In recognition of the broader role of women in national progress, the CM underscored that women are contributing equally alongside men to every sector, displaying immense talent and commitment. "Every daughter of Pakistan is a source of pride for the country," she affirmed.

The CM said that Marium Mukhtiar's unparalleled sacrifice serves as a shining example of patriotism and selflessness that will continue to inspire the nation for years to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Progress Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

23 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

23 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

24 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

24 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan