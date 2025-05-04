CM pays tribute to firefighters

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the courage and dedication of firefighters, acknowledging their selfless service in the face of life-threatening dangers.

In her message on International Firefighters’ Day, the CM said, “We salute the brave and selfless firefighters who stand tall against fire and danger. When most step back in times of crisis, these guardians step into the flames, fulfilling their oath to serve humanity.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that firefighters are not just responders who extinguish fires, but symbols of hope and resilience during the darkest moments. “Firefighters become a light of hope in times of adversity. Their service is not just a duty, it is a profound act of humanity.

”

Highlighting the Punjab government’s commitment to strengthening emergency response services, the CM said that the capacity of Rescue 1122’s firefighting teams has been significantly enhanced. “Modern equipment and tools have been provided to ensure the safety and efficiency of our firefighters. We are investing in their training, resources, and working conditions so they can respond effectively and safely in emergencies.”

She added that the Punjab government remains dedicated to ensure the welfare of all Rescue 1122 personnel, including firefighters. “Our administration stands firmly behind every rescue official. Their well-being is a top priority, and we will continue to take measures that support their mission and protect their lives.”