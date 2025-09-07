CM pays tribute to guardians of Pakistan’s skies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Air Force Day, saluting their courage, professionalism, and eternal sacrifices.

In her message, the CM said, “Salute to the Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force", adding that the entire nation stands proud of the PAF’s unmatched bravery and dedication.

She noted that September 7, 1965, remains a shining chapter in the history of the Air Force.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the brave pilots of PAF once again foiled the enemy’s designs by shooting down its Rafale aircraft. She said the unforgettable role of the Air Force will forever be inscribed in golden words in the annals of Pakistan’s defense history. She said that the nation is proud of the professionalism, courage, and bravery of its Shaheens, who remain the guardians of Pakistan’s skies.