Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Guardians Of Pakistan’s Skies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM pays tribute to guardians of Pakistan’s skies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Air Force Day, saluting their courage, professionalism, and eternal sacrifices.

In her message, the CM said, “Salute to the Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force", adding that the entire nation stands proud of the PAF’s unmatched bravery and dedication.

She noted that September 7, 1965, remains a shining chapter in the history of the Air Force.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the brave pilots of PAF once again foiled the enemy’s designs by shooting down its Rafale aircraft. She said the unforgettable role of the Air Force will forever be inscribed in golden words in the annals of Pakistan’s defense history. She said that the nation is proud of the professionalism, courage, and bravery of its Shaheens, who remain the guardians of Pakistan’s skies.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan