CM Pays Tribute To Karachi Police Office Attack Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Provincial Caretaker Chief Minister, Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir offered heartfelt tributes on Saturday to the brave souls who lost their lives in the tragic Karachi Police Office attack.

Reflecting on the solemn occasion marking the attack's first anniversary, the interim CM emphasized the enduring remembrance of our fallen heroes.

He underscored the invaluable significance of these martyrs, noting their unwavering courage in confronting and defeating terrorism.

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir expressed unwavering confidence in the prowess of law enforcement agencies, affirming their pivotal role in ridding the nation of terrorism and paving the way for its progress and prosperity.

It is noteworthy to mention that on February 17th, 2023, the Karachi Police Office fell victim to a terrorist attack resulting in the martyrdom of 5 personnel, while 18 Rangers and Police personnel, and one Edhi volunteer sustained injuries.

Following the terrorist assault, a joint operation was launched systematically for clearing the police office building, leading to the elimination of 3 terrorists.

Senior police officers valiantly confronted the attack on the frontlines, resulting in the martyrdom of 5 officials, including Rangers Inspector Taimur, Police Head Constable Ghulam Abbas, Head Constable Abdul Latif, Constable Saeed, and Sanitary Worker Ajmal Masih.

A total of 19 personnel were wounded in the terrorist attack, comprising 10 Rangers officers and personnel, 8 police officers and personnel, and 1 Edhi volunteer.

