CM Pays Tribute To Kech Attack Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

CM pays tribute to Kech attack martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces' check-post in the Kech area of Balochistan province and paid homage to the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers for the beloved homeland.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said the martyrs have rendered their lives for maintaining peace in the homeland. He asserted that a handful of centrifugal elements could not lower the morale of the nation through a spate of terrorism.

The nation is fully united against the menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism as Pakistan has made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, he stressed.

The sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain, he said and added that unity is a must to thwart nefarious intentions of the wicked enemy as it is constantly conspiring to destabilize Pakistan.

The CM vowed that the nefarious intentions of the enemy will be foiled through national unity.

