CM pays tribute to late MPA Shaheen Raza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the prayer ceremony at his office to pay homage to late PTI MPA Shaheen Raza, here on Thursday.

The participants expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

The CM paid tributes to her socio-political services and announced to name an institute in Gujranwala after her.

Shaheen Raza proactively represented the party at every occasion and her services will be remembered till long, he said.

"We all are like a family and our joys and sorrows are also common", he said.

Shaheen Raza always remained on the front during visits to Gujranwala, Usman Buzdar added.

She was also a torch-bearer of democratic values, he said.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat termed Shaheen Raza as a hardworking and sincere parliamentarian who took an active part in legislation.

He announced to table a resolution in Punjab Assembly in recognition of her services.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that Shaheen Raza was a committed worker, who also remained on the forefront in the anti-coronavirus drive.

Woman assembly members paid tributes to Shaheen Raza stating that she devoted her life for the party and she was a committed parliamentarian.

Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah led the prayer for Shaheen Raza and other martyrs.

Col (retd) Muhammad Anwar, Punjab Assembly members including Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Mamoon Tarar, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Uzma Kardar, Sadia Sohail Rana, Sumaira Ahmad, Zainab Umair, Talat Fatima, Zara Naqvi, Ummal-ul-Nabeen, Neelam Hayat, PTI leader from Bahawalpur Sumaira Malik, ticket holder from Gujranwala Rana Bilal Ejaz, Ahmad Chatta and others attended the prayer ceremony.