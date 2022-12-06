CM pays tribute to Maj Shabbir Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid homage to Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 51st martyrdom anniversary.

In his statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that Maj Shabbir Sharif, the recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, was the pride of the nation. Those who sacrifice theirlives for the country are always alive and every soldier and officer of the armed forcesof Pakistan is valuable, he added.