CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a solemn tribute, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commemorated the remarkable sacrifice of Major Syed Ali Raza, who valiantly fell victim to terrorists during a security forces operation in Zhob

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) In a solemn tribute, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commemorated the remarkable sacrifice of Major Syed Ali Raza, who valiantly fell victim to terrorists during a security forces operation in Zhob.

In his message, Mohsin Naqvi extolled the indomitable spirit of Major Syed Ali Raza, emphasizing how he laid down his life in the pursuit of peace for our cherished motherland.

The fearless actions of Shaheed Major Syed Ali Raza thwarted the malevolent designs of the terrorists, a testament to his unwavering dedication. “We stand united in honoring the enduring sacrifice of this gallant hero,” he said and added the legacy of Shaheed Syed Ali Raza shall endure, an everlasting beacon of valor.

Naqvi extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the grieving family members of the martyred.