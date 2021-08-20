CM pays tribute to martyred Rashid Minhas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tribute to pilot officer Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom anniversary, saying that the death of a martyr imparts life of the nation.

In his message, the CM said Rashid Minhas would always be alive in the annals of history as he sacrificed his life for the beloved motherland.

He said Rashid Minhas wrote an incredible story of bravery and courage with his blood and the life of the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider is a milestone for all of us, concluded the CM.