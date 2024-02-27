CM Pays Tribute To Martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao in Matta Katling, expressing deep sorrow over his death
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao in Matta Katling, expressing deep sorrow over his death.
She extended her condolences to his family, praising his bravery in fighting against the enemies of Pakistan and its people.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the sacrifices made by the officers and personnel of the armed forces in combating terrorism.
She prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Shaheed Ijaz Khan Sherpao and for patience for his family members. She also expressed sympathy for the injured policemen Mansoor and Saleem, praying for their speedy recovery.
Recent Stories
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum
Two killed in road accident
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll ..
Fire broke out in oil tanker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi4 minutes ago
-
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project4 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims5 minutes ago
-
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident5 minutes ago
-
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals5 minutes ago
-
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz3 minutes ago
-
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday3 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project3 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting3 minutes ago
-
ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll schedule3 minutes ago
-
Fire broke out in oil tanker60 minutes ago