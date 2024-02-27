Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 09:32 PM

CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao in Matta Katling, expressing deep sorrow over his death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao in Matta Katling, expressing deep sorrow over his death.

She extended her condolences to his family, praising his bravery in fighting against the enemies of Pakistan and its people.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the sacrifices made by the officers and personnel of the armed forces in combating terrorism.

She prayed for the elevation of the ranks of Shaheed Ijaz Khan Sherpao and for patience for his family members. She also expressed sympathy for the injured policemen Mansoor and Saleem, praying for their speedy recovery.

