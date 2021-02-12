UrduPoint.com
CM Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM pays tribute to martyrs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday strongly condemned the terrorists attack at a check post in South Waziristan and paid tributes to the four martyred security personnel.

In a statement, the CM paid homage to the martyrs- Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoys Atif Jahangir, Anis-ur-Rehman and Aziz- and extended sympathies to their families.

"The brave sons had foiled nefarious designs of terrorists. The martyrs are an asset and the nationcannot forget their sacrifices as peace has been restored due to great sacrifices of the martyrs," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

