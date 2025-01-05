CM pays tribute to martyrs of Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiri

martyrs and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle

for freedom.

In her message on Right to Self-Determination Day for the People of Kashmir, the CM

emphasized that January 5 was a day to honor the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and

salute their courageous struggle for self-determination. She recalled that on this day

in 1949, the United Nations recognized the right of Kashmiri people to determine their

own future.

The CM acknowledged the immense suffering of the Kashmiri people, who had endured

decades of Indian oppression and brutality. “Our Kashmiri brothers and sisters have

been facing unimaginable hardships, but their resolve remains unshaken,” she said.

The chief minister reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmir

cause at all international fora. "The government of Pakistan is raising the Kashmir

issue globally and will continue to do so until the Kashmiri people are granted their

legitimate right to self-determination," she stated.

CM Maryam Nawaz urged the international community to play a proactive role in

ensuring the Kashmiri people receive their rightful freedom. "Struggle of the Kashmiri

people is our own struggle,” she asserted.

The CM expressed confidence that the day would soon come when the people

of Kashmir would be liberated and the sun of freedom would shine brightly over

the region.