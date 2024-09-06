CM pays tribute to martyrs on Defense Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Cantonment area on Pakistan’s Defense Day to commemorate great sacrifices of country's heroic martyrs.

She laid flowers on the martyrs' memorial and prayed for elevation of their ranks in Heaven. In her speech on the occasion, she said, "It is a matter of great honor and pride for me that today, on the Defence Day, I have got an opportunity to visit the martyrs' memorial and pay the martyrs my respects.” She added, "I had a chance to meet their families too at this prestigious event.”

The chief minister said, "I want to assure my countrymen that our forces are doing a remarkable job in external defence.” She added, "When we sleep peacefully at homes, they wake up to protect our borders.” The CM said, "Internal defence of the country is collective responsibility of all of us.” She added, "Martyrs offered their lives for us, protecting their dignity and respecting their sacrifices is our collective responsibility.”

The CM said, "Today I especially want to pay tribute to mothers of the martyrs, I have met them too.” She added, "It is such a sentiment whose depth cannot be gauged.” She added, "A mother can understand when her child goes out of the house, she waits and prays for his well-being; only when her child returns safely, she sleeps peacefully.

”

Maryam Nawaz said, "I think this emotion is also an invincible emotion that when a mother sends her child to the battlefield to protect the country.” She added, "A mother knows where she is sending him and what can happen to him; she knows one day his body may come back in khaki.”

The chief minister said, "Our officers and men fight bravely on borders.” She added, "The spirit of sacrifice under which Pakistan Army sacrifices its lives is nurtured in their mothers’ laps.” She flagged, "Bravery is born in mother's lap; I salute the courage of these mothers and parents.” She said, "I salute the families, children and wives of the martyrs.” She added, "What can I say to honor the sacrifices of martyrs and their families, we feel ourselves belittled.”

The CM said, ”Sacrifices of martyrs is the red line of any living nation, crossing it is not tolerated by any patriot.” She prayed, "May Allah bless Pakistan, long live Pakistan! Ameen”

Armed troops of Pakistan Army saluted the martyrs. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs. She met families of the martyrs and expressed her compassion to the children of the martyrs.