CM Pays Tribute To Nurses On International Nursing Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) On the occasion of International Nursing Day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded the vital role of nurses in the healthcare system, calling them the `backbone of our health services’ and saluting their dedication, compassion, and professionalism.

The Chief Minister said the contributions of nurses are unforgettable and universally acknowledged, and it is the collective responsibility of society to honour and respect them. “Their spirit of service and professional competence is truly admirable,” he added.

Murad Shah reiterated the Sindh government’s firm commitment to the development of the nursing sector. “We are actively working to enhance nursing education, training, and welfare facilities across the province,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s initiatives, Shah noted that under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the number of nursing colleges has increased, along with significant improvements in the quality of education.

New opportunities have been created for students aspiring to join the nursing profession. Salaries and financial benefits for nurses have been substantially raised. Nurses are being trained in accordance with modern medical standards. Steps have been taken to promote research in nursing and to strengthen policy and institutional frameworks. Continuous collaboration is ongoing with institutions to safeguard nurses’ rights and interests. “The welfare of nurses and the improvement of public health remain key priorities of the Sindh government,” Shah stated, adding that Sindh’s nurses have always served with responsibility and courage, especially during crises.

The CM stressed the need to further highlight the importance of the nursing profession in society and pledged that reforms and improvements in the sector would continue under his government.

