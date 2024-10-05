Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Officers, Soldiers Martyred In Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

CM pays tribute to officers, soldiers martyred in Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of a lieutenant colonel and soldiers who were martyred during an operation in North Waziristan.

In her statement, the CM expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved families.

She reaffirmed that the sacrifices made by these heroes in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain, and she emphasized that peace will ultimately prevail. "The sacrifices of our martyrs will bear fruit, and the flowers of peace will surely bloom," she said.

