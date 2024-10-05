CM Pays Tribute To Officers, Soldiers Martyred In Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of a lieutenant colonel and soldiers who were martyred during an operation in North Waziristan.
In her statement, the CM expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved families.
She reaffirmed that the sacrifices made by these heroes in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain, and she emphasized that peace will ultimately prevail. "The sacrifices of our martyrs will bear fruit, and the flowers of peace will surely bloom," she said.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cultural festival to be held in Khanewal1 minute ago
-
CTD arrests 18 terrorists in 134 IBOs across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Students urged to acquire AI knowledge to explore economic opportunities12 minutes ago
-
Indian foreign minister’s participation in SCO summit a positive sign for bilateral relations: Irf ..32 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conduct operations51 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh pays homage to soldiers martyred in North Waziristan52 minutes ago
-
17 vehicles seized, 14 fined Rs 140,000 for causing smog1 hour ago
-
Private schools' teaching staff suffer sharp decline in salaries1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 responded to 9,646 emergencies in September1 hour ago
-
Governor KP laments deteriorating condition of education1 hour ago
-
DC pays tribute to teachers on World Teachers’ Day1 hour ago
-
Police flag march conducted1 hour ago