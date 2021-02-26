CM pays tribute to PAF

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said February 27, 2019, is a glowing period in the defence history of the country when the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons mortified the false pride of the wicked enemy by targeting its two planes.

In his message on Friday, the CM expressed that the PAF gave a befitting reply to the Hindu supremacist Modi regime by shooting two Indian planes for violating the LoC.

Unlike coward Indian intrusion in the night, the PAF gave a befitting reply in the light of the day and frightened the enemy, he said.

The 220 million Pakistanis paid rich tributes to the PAF and the nation is proud of the professionalcapabilities of the armed forces, the CM added.