CM pays tribute to PAF for shooting down five Indian jets

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for

shooting down five Indian fighter jets, calling it a moment of historic pride for the nation.

In her message, the CM lauded the PAF’s heroic action with powerful words of appreciation, declaring

it a historic response to Indian aggression.

“The arrogance, pride and false propaganda of India have been reduced to ashes in the skies

today,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the operation as more than a defensive action, calling it a defining moment

in history.

“This is not just about protecting our airspace; this is about writing a new chapter of courage and honour.

Our armed forces have once again proved that any one who tests Pakistan will live to regret it," the CM said.

She said the entire nation stands united behind its armed forces and takes great pride in the courage of its

soldiers and pilots. “We salute our brave pilots, the pride of the nation, who have defended our skies with unwavering commitment and unmatched professionalism.”

Maryam Nawaz reaffirming the government’s full support for the armed forces and expressed the

collective pride of the nation in its defenders.