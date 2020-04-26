UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Pays Tribute To Pak Army Soldiers Martyred In South Waziristan

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

CM pays tribute to Pak Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over their martyrdom with their family members.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for early recovery of the injured soldiers and said that Pakistan Army soldiers, by foiling nefarious designs of terrorists, had displayed courage and bravery. He said: "They are real heroes of the nation and the sacrifices being offered by them are commendable, exemplary and memorable."

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured South Waziristan Chief Minister Army Punjab Sunday Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

16 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank net profit increases to reach ..

46 minutes ago

ADIB supports ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

1 hour ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD Corporate Banking reports over 60% in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.