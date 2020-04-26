CM pays tribute to Pak Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over their martyrdom with their family members.

Usman Buzdar also prayed for early recovery of the injured soldiers and said that Pakistan Army soldiers, by foiling nefarious designs of terrorists, had displayed courage and bravery. He said: "They are real heroes of the nation and the sacrifices being offered by them are commendable, exemplary and memorable."