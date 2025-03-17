Open Menu

CM Pays Tribute To Pak’s Special Heroes For Winning 11 Medals,six Gold At World Special Olympics

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 11:50 AM

CM pays tribute to Pak’s special heroes for winning 11 medals,six gold at World Special Olympics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister (CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for Pakistan’s special athletes who secured an impressive total of 11 medals,including six gold at the World Special Olympics.

In her felicitation message issued here on Monday,the CM said that the success of these special athletes was a moment of pride for the entire nation and serves as an inspiring message of courage and dedication.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that these special heroes have proven that no obstacle can stand in the way of hard work,determination and perseverance.“The special athletes who have raised the national flag on the global stage are the true heroes of our nation,”she said.

The CM said that the Punjab government will continue to fully support special athletes to ensure their continued success on international platforms.

