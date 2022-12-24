CM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for creating separate homeland for Muslims

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his struggle to create a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and said that his dedication and unflinching resolve for the cause would always be remembered.

In a message issued in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, KP CM said that we should follow his golden principles of unity, faith and discipline to further improve country's stature in comity of nations.

He said that we could lead country on the way of progress and prosperity by following golden principles of father of nation. He said that animosity of India towards Pakistan has proved that Quaid-e-Azam was right to launch struggle for creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Mahmood Khan said that Pakistan in impregnable and its people are fully capable to foil nefarious designs of enemies. He said that defense and sovereignty of the country is our priority and nation is fully prepared to preserve it against any misadventure.

