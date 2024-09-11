CM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, stating, “Salute to the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

In her message, she prayed that May Allah Almighty elevate his ranks in Heaven. She said the edicts of Quaid-e-Azam are a guidance for every Pakistani, adding that Quaid-e-Azam dedicated his life to the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

Maryam said that love and devotion to Quaid-e-Azam required following his thoughts. “InshaAllah, we will develop Pakistan as per dreams of Quaid-e-Azam.” She prayed, “May Allah Almighty always keep our homeland safe and grant us the ability to stay united for development.” She also advised that hard work, honesty, and integrity should be our guiding principles to make Pakistan a great nation, in line with Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision.